Megachurch founder, former Trump spiritual advisor indicted in Oklahoma for alleged child sex abuse

A megachurch founder and former spiritual advisor to Donald Trump was indicted in Oklahoma on five counts of lewd or indecent acts with a child.

63-year old Robert Preston Morris was indicted by a multi-county grand jury in Oklahoma on Wednesday for alleged sexual misconduct against Oklahoma woman Cindy Clemishire beginning in 1982 when she was 12 years old, and he was a traveling evangelist.

Clemishire claims the abuse continued for four years.

In 2000, Morris founded Texas-based Gateway Church, which has since gained around 100,000 followers across the country. During Donald Trump’s first presidential campaign, he named Morris his spiritual advisor and a member of his evangelical advisory committee.

Morris resigned from his position as senior pastor in June of last year after admitting to “inappropriate sexual behavior” with Clemishire.

In a press release, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond called this case “despicable” because the alleged perpetrator exploited his position as a pastor to abuse a child.

KGOU is a community-supported news organization and relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online , or by contacting our Membership department.

Copyright 2025 KGOU