Megachurch founder, former Trump spiritual advisor indicted in Oklahoma for alleged child sex abuse
A megachurch founder and former spiritual advisor to Donald Trump was indicted in Oklahoma on five counts of lewd or indecent acts with a child.
63-year old Robert Preston Morris was indicted by a multi-county grand jury in Oklahoma on Wednesday for alleged sexual misconduct against Oklahoma woman Cindy Clemishire beginning in 1982 when she was 12 years old, and he was a traveling evangelist.
Clemishire claims the abuse continued for four years.
In 2000, Morris founded Texas-based Gateway Church, which has since gained around 100,000 followers across the country. During Donald Trump’s first presidential campaign, he named Morris his spiritual advisor and a member of his evangelical advisory committee.
Morris resigned from his position as senior pastor in June of last year after admitting to “inappropriate sexual behavior” with Clemishire.
In a press release, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond called this case “despicable” because the alleged perpetrator exploited his position as a pastor to abuse a child.
