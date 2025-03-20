© 2025
Texas Film Commission will host a virtual workshop on April 10 for communities that love film

Texas Public Radio | By Norma Martinez
Published March 20, 2025 at 3:11 PM CDT
Lighted movie projectors
Matthieu Delaty
/
Reuters
Lighted movie projectors

The Texas Film Commission will host a workshop for communities interested in becoming Film Friendly Texas or Digital Media Friendly Texas Certified Communities on April 10.

There are currently more than 175 cities and towns across the state who have been recognized for supporting local jobs and creating revenue.

Attending the virtual workshop is a required step for certification. The Texas Film Commission encouraged city and county officials to attend, including members of visitor bureaus or chambers of commerce.

It is scheduled for Thursday, April 10. Register on the Texas Film Commission website. The deadline to register is April 4.

