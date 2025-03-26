Kansas Senate aims to defund the arts, which would be 'devastating' for culture across the state

Kansas artists and cultural organizations would be stripped of state grants if the Kansas Legislature adopts a Senate-approved budget, which entirely eliminates funding the Kansas Arts Commission. The impact would be felt even harder in smaller and rural communities.

Without state appropriations, the arts community also loses out on matching funds from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Senate proposed 3% cuts to many agencies, but entirely eliminates the $1 million in funding to the Kansas Arts Commission, despite Kansas' art sector drawing in $4.6 billion to the state's economy.

"In smaller towns and smaller communities, this is often the only funding that arts and culture organizations and individual artists have access to," said Dana Knapp, president and CEO of ArtsKC. "It will be devastating to those communities."

Johnson County awarded nearly $145,000 in grant funding during the last cycle, according to Sarah VanLanduyt, executive director of the Arts Council of Johnson County and a member of the Kansas Arts Commission.

Metropolitan areas have easier access to private funding, but losing state and federal dollars is still likely to cause a reduction in offerings and participation in arts.

"I would suspect that we would probably see budgets tighten a little bit," VanLanduyt told KCUR's Up To Date. "Maybe programs would be discontinued. You know, it would have a significant impact."

