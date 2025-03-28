Texas health officials unveil online tool to help people obtain overdose treatment drug

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has launched a new online tool that pinpoints where people can obtain the overdose-reversing drug, Narcan.

The map allows Texans to type in an address or zip code to see where over-the-counter drug Narcan can be purchased or obtained for free.

Information displayed at each location describes the type of site — like a community clinic or vending machine — lists their operating hours and provides contact information.

The map is a part of the statewide "One Pill Kills" campaign to combat fentanyl-related overdoses and deaths.

“This NARCAN locator map is another tool in our fight against fentanyl-related poisonings that have affected Americans in such a devastating way,” said DSHS Commissioner Jennifer Shuford, as quoted in an official statement. “Health care providers, first responders, and members of the public can pick up and have this life-saving medication on hand and ready for use for when an opioid overdose emergency occurs.”

Bexar County commissioners this week declared local drug overdoses a public health crisis.

The Bexar County medical examiner reported 40% of deaths that came through her office in 2023 were opioid related.

The DSHS statement also offered this guidance: "If a person is poisoned by an opioid like fentanyl, their breathing may slow or stop altogether. Other symptoms may include faint heartbeat, small pupils, unconsciousness, vomiting, purple lips and fingernails, and pale or clammy skin."

It added: "When administered, Naloxone attaches to opioid receptors in the brain and blocks the effects of opioids, allowing the victim’s breathing to be safely restored. Naloxone is also safe if administered to someone who did not use opioids but may have shown symptoms of an opioid emergency."

