Measles update: Texas reports West Texas outbreak has seen 400 cases since January

Texas Public Radio | By Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Published April 1, 2025 at 11:51 AM CDT
The ultrastructural appearance of a virus particle, or virion, of the measles virus
Measles complications can include pneumonia, hearing loss, meningitis, and death.

The State of Texas confirmed 73 new cases of measles on Friday.

Forty-one people have been hospitalized in connection to the outbreak since it broke out in late January.

Out of the total of 400 cases, two are in people who have received two doses of the MMR vaccine.

The majority of the cases are in Gaines County, where the outbreak is centered — with 44 new cases in the county alone.

The case in Midland County was originally thought to have been associated with international travel but has since been corrected to have been in connection to the outbreak.

At least two people have died — an unvaccinated person in New Mexico and an unvaccinated child in Lubbock. The death in New Mexico was in Lea County, which borders Gaines County.

Measles complications can include pneumonia, hearing loss, meningitis, and death.

The state's updates come every Tuesday and Friday.

