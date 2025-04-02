© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
94.9 Connect serving the Amarillo, Texas area is currently operating at reduced power due to weather damage. Please use the digital streaming service on this site or on the HPPR mobile app.

Measles update: State reports West Texas outbreak has seen 422 cases since January

Texas Public Radio | By Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Published April 2, 2025 at 2:47 PM CDT
An infographic on the measles virus
Sara Diggins
/
Reuters
An infographic on the measles virus

Measles complications can include pneumonia, hearing loss, meningitis, and death.

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The state health department reported 22 new cases of measles since last Friday's report. Forty-two of the patients have been hospitalized since the outbreak began in late January.

The highest number of cases is in Gaines County where the outbreak is centered. The county has 280 of the 422 cases.

The majority of the cases are in unvaccinated people, with only four of the cases being in people who have received at least two doses of the MMR vaccine.

At least two people have died — an unvaccinated person in New Mexico and an unvaccinated child in Lubbock. The death in New Mexico was in Lea County, which borders Gaines County.

Measles complications can include pneumonia, hearing loss, meningitis, and death.

The state's updates come every Tuesday and Friday.

Copyright 2025 Texas Public Radio

Tags
HPPR News HPPR NewsTexas Public RadioTexas public schoolsTexas Department of Public SafetyTexasTexas countiesTexas populationTexas lawsTexas healthTexas schoolsTexas safetyTexas politicsWest Texasrural TexasTexas state governmentTexas border townsTexas Department of Health ServicesTexas health & human servicesPublic Healthpublic schoolspublic safetyMeaslesmeningitisoutbreakvaccinevaccinationsvaccine mandatesMMR vaccinationvaccination ratesanti-vaccinationNew Mexico
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio