Measles update: State reports West Texas outbreak has seen 422 cases since January

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The state health department reported 22 new cases of measles since last Friday's report. Forty-two of the patients have been hospitalized since the outbreak began in late January.

The highest number of cases is in Gaines County where the outbreak is centered. The county has 280 of the 422 cases.

The majority of the cases are in unvaccinated people, with only four of the cases being in people who have received at least two doses of the MMR vaccine.

It’s time to get real about vaccines and get the facts. Vaccines are safe and can help protect your child from serious illness or even death.

For more vaccine information, visit your healthcare provider or https://t.co/NHqmf5k3Nl. pic.twitter.com/p0F5jGUiTH — City of San Antonio Metropolitan Health District (@SAMetroHealth) March 21, 2025

At least two people have died — an unvaccinated person in New Mexico and an unvaccinated child in Lubbock. The death in New Mexico was in Lea County, which borders Gaines County.

Measles complications can include pneumonia, hearing loss, meningitis, and death.

The state's updates come every Tuesday and Friday.

Copyright 2025 Texas Public Radio