Oklahoma reports 8 confirmed, 2 probable measles cases in latest update

Oklahoma is reporting one new confirmed measles case.

The agency provided a notice for a public setting exposure site at Luigi’s Italian Restaurant & Lounge in Weatherford from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on March 19. As of Tuesday, Oklahoma has reported eight confirmed measles cases and two probable cases.

The virus can linger in the air for about two hours after an infected individual has left the room.

The agency said on its measles page if someone visited this location within the provided date and timeframe, and they are unvaccinated, unsure of their vaccine or immune status, or have concerns, they are encouraged to provide their name and contact information on this form . Someone from the health department will contact them with further information and guidance.

“Individuals who are possibly exposed and not immune through vaccination or prior infection should exclude themselves from public settings for 21 days from the date of their potential exposure,” the site reads.

Last week, nine measles cases were reported among unvaccinated individuals in northeastern Oklahoma. StateImpact asked OSDH if the state’s new case is linked to any of its previously reported cases. A spokesperson said there is currently no indication of a community spread.

“We are still in the early stages of this investigation and do not have any additional details to share at this time,” the spokesperson wrote. “Measles is immediately notifiable, and the health department investigates each case with urgency and thorough follow-up.”

A probable measles case shows symptoms consistent with the national standard surveillance definition but lacks a confirmatory test result or a link to a laboratory-confirmed case. A confirmed case shows symptoms consistent with the national standard surveillance definition and has a confirmatory test result or a link to a laboratory-confirmed case.

Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus, and there isn’t a specific treatment for it. It spreads through respiratory droplets or by coming into contact with an infected person who hasn’t washed their hands.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes vaccine exemptions above 5% can increase the risk of outbreaks of preventable diseases. During the 2023-24 school year , the CDC reported Oklahoma kindergartners’ vaccine exemption rate rose to 5.7%. Oklahoma kindergarteners had an 88.3% vaccination rate against measles, meaning they received two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Two doses of MMR vaccine are 97% effective at preventing measles, and one dose is 93% effective, according to the CDC . The agency states that breakthrough infections can occur, especially in communities experiencing an outbreak where high levels of measles virus are circulating.

OSDH launched a central location for measles updates on its website in March, which will update every Tuesday and Friday at noon. If any public setting exposures are identified, it will update the page immediately.

