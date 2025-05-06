Majority of Oklahomans don't have Real ID ahead of May 7 deadline
Time is running out to get a Real ID before federal enforcement begins on Wednesday.
Service Oklahoma is offering extended hours and weekend appointments.
The agency said as of May 5, the state had a 44% compliance rate.
The Real ID, which has a gold star, will be needed for domestic air travel, entering certain federal buildings and military bases starting May 7.
Service Oklahoma is accommodating Oklahomans who don't yet have a Real ID by extending appointment hours at six locations through Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. this week. Saturday appointments are also available in May.
Locations extending their hours include:
-
- Chickasha
- Hinton
- Muskogee
- OKC (Classen)
- Stillwater
- Tulsa (Eastgate)
Appointments for afterhour slots must be scheduled in advance.
While enforcement of Real ID goes into effect on Wednesday, people can still apply after that date.
Copyright 2025 KGOU