Majority of Oklahomans don't have Real ID ahead of May 7 deadline

KGOU | By Spencer Plato
Published May 6, 2025 at 11:46 AM CDT
Time is running out to get a Real ID before federal enforcement begins on Wednesday.

Service Oklahoma is offering extended hours and weekend appointments.

The agency said as of May 5, the state had a 44% compliance rate.

The Real ID, which has a gold star, will be needed for domestic air travel, entering certain federal buildings and military bases starting May 7.

Service Oklahoma is accommodating Oklahomans who don't yet have a Real ID by extending appointment hours at six locations through Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. this week. Saturday appointments are also available in May.

Locations extending their hours include:

  • Chickasha
  • Hinton
  • Muskogee
  • OKC (Classen)
  • Stillwater
  • Tulsa (Eastgate)


Appointments for afterhour slots must be scheduled in advance.

Service Oklahoma outlines the documents you will need to bring in order to obtain a REAL ID.
While enforcement of Real ID goes into effect on Wednesday, people can still apply after that date.

HPPR News HPPR NewsKGOUOklahomaReal IDVoter IDdriver's licensetravelair travel
