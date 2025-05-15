Gov. Kevin Stitt announces $10 million award to arms manufacturer for new factory

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's office announced a contract for a $300 million small arms facility in Pryor on Monday, including a $10 million award to incentivize its construction.

CBC Global Ammunition , a Brazil-based arms manufacturer, intends to build the facility in MidAmerica Industrial Park , which houses a Google data center. The contract between the state and the company says it will create 350 new jobs with a $55,000 average salary.

The contract includes a $10 million cash award from the state's Quick Action Closing Fund, which was created in 2011 to attract businesses through financial incentives. CBC Global Ammunition is obligated to commit $200 million and hire 100 full-time employees before it can receive the full award.

"This facility will be a cornerstone for our future growth in the world's most important market for small caliber ammunition," Fabio Mazzaro, President of CBC, said in a press release.

Fifteen companies received $26 million through the closing fund by the end of the 2024 fiscal year .

Electric vehicle manufacturer Canoo received $1 million in closing fund awards before shutting down its locations in Oklahoma last year. The original award was priced at $15 million and later trimmed down to $4.5 million.

Other companies like Boeing, Costco and Macy's have received over $1 million from the fund.

