Who will Texas Democrats pick to be their nominee to run for U.S. Senate?

More than a thousand people turned out Friday for a rally organized by former El Paso Congressman Beto O'Rourke.

"If you voted for Donald Trump and you're here, you're welcome. We want you in this coalition. And if you did not vote at all last time, we're not here to judge you. We're here to listen to you — and give you a reason to vote and win in 2026," O'Rourke told an energized crowd at Pearl's Stable Hall.

O'Rourke has been holding rallies across Texas, which has fueled speculation that he is priming for another statewide run. But the event became something more when O'Rourke invited San Antonio Congressman Joaquin Castro.

David Martin Davies / TPR / TPR San Antonio Rep. Joaquin Castro at a rally on Friday, June 27, 2025, at Pearl's Stable Hall.

"There was a video of a woman outside of immigration court who was being ripped away from her kids. That is not the America that we have worked for," Castro told the crowd. "That is not the America that we stand for."

Also invited was Round Rock Texas Representative James Talarico.

"Texas Democrats know how to fight — whether it was LBJ pushing the Great Society through Congress — or Barbara Jordan impeaching Richard Nixon — or our own Joaquin Castro impeaching Donald Trump," Talarico told the crowd.

These three progressives are being talked about as candidates running in 2026 for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senator. If that happens, they would be rivals in what could be a bruising and expensive party primary. But speaking to reporters after the rally, O'Rourke said that's not what this rally was about.

"I take a lot of hope in James Tallarico, Joaquin Castro, Colin Allred — who couldn't be here tonight," O'Rourke said. "And I want everyone else to have that same hope."

O'Rourke said it's too soon to be staking out slots on the ballot, but Democrats have a lot of options.

"Imagine these guys representing us at a statewide level in the Senate, as governor, as attorney general, wherever people end up," he said. "So that's about as far as I've gotten."

Talarico said he's not sure what his political future holds and if he will run for U.S. Senate or governor or for re-election representing House District 52

"We are not rivals. We are on the same team. We are all trying to change the state for the better and bring power back to the people," Talarico said. "And so we're going to coordinate and work together."

David Martin Davies / TPR / TPR Texas Rep. James Talarico at a rally at Pearl's Stable Hall on Friday, June 27, 2025.

If Castro decides to run for a statewide office, he'd have to give up his congressional seat. And he would have to allow enough time for other Democrats to campaign for the 20th congressional district.

"I'll make a decision soon, but in our congressional district in San Antonio, we have incredible elected representatives as state Reps, city council members, and others who I think would be wonderful," Castro said.

There's a growing sense that the 2026 midterm election is going to be an opportunity for Democrats and could be their best hope to break a 30-year statewide losing streak. The party holding the White House typically loses seats in Congress during the midterm. But Talarico said it isn't just the presidential midterm curse. Donald Trump has become especially unpopular.

"The Republican Party is waging war on its own voters. I mean, shutting down rural public schools, shutting down rural hospitals, cutting Snap and Medicaid," Talarico said. "And that doesn't happen without consequences."

But more than that —the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate could be facing off against Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Multiple polls show Paxton leading incumbent Senator John Cornyn by double digits for the GOP nomination. Polling also shows that against a generic Democrat, the formerly impeached Paxton could lose in the midterm.

Despite the possible midterm match-ups, Castro said there is more at stake.

"In politics, you have a lot of folks that are ambitious, but I think all of us at this point want to change the policies of the state, and we're willing to do whatever that takes because people are suffering," Castro said.

Rally attendee Rene Maldonado said he didn't have a preference between O'Rourke and Castro running for Senate.

"Either one of them would be great," Maldonado said. "I've been a big fan of both those guys since forever. I think they'd be great representing Texas in any capacity."

The deadline for candidates to declare running for office for the midterms is in December.

Copyright 2025 Texas Public Radio