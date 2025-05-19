Alcohol-to-go in Texas is benefitting delivery drivers and the restaurant industry

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A pandemic era Texas law is still helping restaurants to improve their bottom line.

New figures released by DoorDash show that Texas is one of the fastest growing states for alcohol delivery. It's been beneficial to DoorDash-ers and restaurants alike.

DoorDash earnings were 14% higher on deliveries that included alcohol compared to without, and There was a 21% increase in the number of merchants selling alcohol over the course of the year—just above the national average of more than 20%.

Pete Cortez is CEO of La Familia Cortez Restaurants in San Antonio.

"With the advent of alcohol-to-go, you know, there's some rules that we have to follow, and we do, but it has been a new dynamic that didn't exist pre-COVID," he said.

Cortez says it's hard to quantify an exact figure on increased sales due to alcohol delivery but said it could be as much as one-to-five percent.

Governor Gregg Abbott first waived a law in 2020 that prohibited Texas restaurants from including alcohol in to-go orders. He signed it into law in 2021.

Copyright 2025 Texas Public Radio