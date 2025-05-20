New Oklahoma law bars discrimination against foster parents based on religious beliefs

A new state law mandates that potential foster or adoptive parents won't be disqualified for their religious beliefs.

Senate Bill 658 is set to take effect Nov. 1.

The measure ensures that qualified foster families aren't excluded from consideration based solely on their deeply held religious or moral beliefs regarding sexual identity or gender orientation.

The law also requires the Oklahoma Department of Human Services to consider the perspective of the child and their biological family when making a placement.

"Some prospective foster or adoptive parents may have sincere religious or moral beliefs that make them an unsuitable match for children dealing with sexual orientation or gender identity issues," Senate Majority Floor Leader Julie Daniels said in media release. "That doesn't mean they can't provide a safe, loving home for other children in need. DHS can look out for the best interests of each child without shrinking the pool of foster parents."

State lawmakers say about 450 children are in need of foster families.

