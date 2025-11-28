© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Pet organizations provide food safety tips so pets can enjoy holiday meals

Texas Public Radio | By Jackie Velez
Published November 28, 2025 at 11:27 AM CST
A dog chows down on a safe holiday meal
The Animal Defense League of Texas
/
Courtesy photo
A dog chows down on a safe holiday meal

Many pet owners might feed their fur babies leftovers this holiday season, but there are certain foods that could harm them. The Animal Defense League of Texas released a list of safe and unsafe food for pets to feast on and avoid during the holiday season.

A dog enjoys safe food for the holidays
The Animal Defense League of Texas / Courtesy photo
/
Courtesy photo
A dog enjoys safe food for the holidays

Safe food should be unseasoned, and that includes unseasoned turkey, apple slices, green beans, and mashed potatoes.

A tray of safe food for pets to eat
The Animal Defense League of Texas / Courtesy photo
/
Courtesy photo
A tray of safe food for pets to eat

Food that can harm pets includes turkey bones, stuffing, gravy, and anything with onions and garlic.

Petco also provided a list of foods to skip, like turkey skin (due to its high fat content), stuffing, gravy, raisins, grapes, and pumpkin pie.

Find a complete list of safe and unsafe foods here.

Petco's list can be found here.

