Fate of Oklahoma-Texas Heartland Flyer uncertain

The fate of passenger rail service between Oklahoma City and Fort Worth is on shaky ground after the Texas Legislature declined to fund that state's portion.

"The state of Oklahoma cannot fund that operation of our own accord," Tim Gatz, Oklahoma Department of Transportation executive director, told his governing board Monday.

Gatz previously said the rail line would close as early as this month if Texas failed to fund it.

He was not available for comment Tuesday and Wednesday.

Gov. Kevin Stitt said he was disappointed Texas did not provide the funds.

"We're not going to pick up their end of that," Stitt said Wednesday. "And so we're not sure exactly what's going to happen with that connection."

The Heartland Flyer, an Amtrak route between Oklahoma City and Fort Worth, is a jointly funded partnership between Texas and Oklahoma City. Oklahoma's portion for 2025 was $4.5 million.

The Texas Department of Transportation's budget for fiscal year 2025 included $2.81 million for the Heartland Flyer, said Laura Butterbrodt, a spokeswoman. She referred additional questions to Texas lawmakers.

Oklahoma lawmakers last month passed Senate Concurrent Resolution 10 urging Texas legislators to continue funding the service.

The service was reestablished in 1999 after ending in 1979.

"The Oklahoma State Legislature acknowledges the importance of the continued existence of passenger rail in Oklahoma, and understands that once removed, it would be extraordinarily challenging to restore this service and continue to provide an additional option for Oklahomans," the SCR said.

Nearly 82,000 rode it last year.

Officials were considering expanding it into Kansas allowing travelers to connect to other major routes.

"Kansas recently provided dedicated funding and authority for KDOT (Kansas Department of Transportation) to support passenger rail for the Heartland Flyer extension," said Philip Harris, a spokesman. "If the project were to stall in the study phase, evaluating the future use of those funds could be needed."

If the project continues, its targeted operational date is 2029, he said.

Amtrak did not respond to a request for comment.

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence.



Copyright 2025 KGOU