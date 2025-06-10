Texas groups make business argument for restoring in-state tuition

Some Texas policy groups say the state should restore in-state tuition for students without legal status, arguing it's good for the economy.

Texas agreed with federal officials last week to abruptly end the decades-old policy.

Chris Wallace, president and CEO of the nonprofit, non-partisan North Texas Commission, , said the 2001 Texas DREAM Act was "effective" and "visionary."

Eligible students who benefited already had to be in the state at least three years before graduating high school and a year before starting college. He called the DREAM Act a jobs bill for these young people.

"They desire to seek more education, to prepare themselves for jobs that they have today and jobs that they want in the future, jobs that we need them to take," Wallace said in a virtual press conference sponsored by the nonprofit Children at Risk.

He said the law had been challenged many, many years by Texas lawmakers — including during the most recent session — yet withstood those challenges.

The American Immigration Council suggests rescinding in-state tuition for students in the state without legal status could cost Texas more than $460 million a year from lost wages and spending power. The Texas Tribune reported more than 19,000 students this year have signed an affidavit required under the DREAM Act stating they will apply to become legal permanent residents as soon as they can.

Former Texas DREAMER Ari Pacheco said during Monday's news conference she attended Texas A&M under the old policy and was thankful it was in place. She later attended Harvard where she graduated two years ago.

She said with the change in Texas law, it's important families and students continue to dream of going to college even if they lack documentation. Pacheco said she's still without legal status.

If Texas is not a safe space anymore for students, Pacheco said "there are things like masters and doctorate programs, and they can pursue them where law is protective of them … beyond Texas."

Bill Zeeble is KERA's education reporter. Got a tip? Email Bill at bzeeble@kera.org . You can follow him on X @bzeeble .

