Texas to participate in federal summer food aid program

Texas is set to participate in a summer food aid program that will give eligible families money for groceries when school's out.

Similar to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, the Summer EBT program would give families $120 per child during the summer months.

The program is set to start in Texas in 2027. Stacie Sanchez Hare is the director of the nonprofit No Kid Hungry Texas. She said the organization has been advocating for the program since it was created in 2023.

"We knew that this had just had the impact or the ability to impact millions of families and also a significant economic boom to all of the communities where those dollars are going into," Hare said.

Roughly 3 million students statewide receive free or reduced lunches during the school year. But when summer comes, those families are left to fend for themselves.

They have the option of going to summer meal sites run by school districts or nonprofits. Hare said the Summer EBT program simplifies things.

"This just really adds this incredible layer of convenience of just having the money," Hare said. "In times like this ... when groceries are becoming more and more expensive, every little bit helps."

According to Feeding America, 1 in 5 children face hunger in Texas. Families that are eligible for SNAP or certain other income-based benefits will be automatically enrolled to receive Summer EBT money.

Olla Mokhtar is KERA's news intern. Got a tip? Email Olla at omokhtar@kera.org .

