Oklahoma Sen. Mullin blocks Epstein file release from DOJ, proposes limited court document unsealing

Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Arizona, introduced the resolution, asking for unanimous consent. Mullin objected. He and Gallego argued for around 15 minutes before it was halted.

Mullin called the resolution "political theater" and accused Democrats of using documents related to Epstein to target the sitting president. He argued that it was also the case during President Donald Trump's first two impeachments.

"What we're simply wanting to do here is give them cover," Mullin said.

Mullin is now facing backlash for the statement from multiple public officials and critics online, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom .

Mullin also argued Congress couldn't dictate what the Department of Justice does due to the separation of powers.

"We're the legislative branch … we make laws, we can't dictate other branches on what they must and how they must do their job," Mullin said.

Instead, he proposed a resolution that would require federal and state courts to release materials related to Epstein with redactions for victim safety and ongoing investigations, according to screenshots he posted online .

He said this would follow directives from Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is calling for judges to unseal available documents. Bondi reportedly told Trump his name was included in the materials earlier this year.

But Gallego said that wouldn't release all the documents. He added that he wants transparency in the courts and the Trump DOJ, believing Mullin's resolution would only demand transparency from the former.

"Republicans are demanding the courts be transparent but aren't willing to ask the same of the Trump DOJ … If my good colleague from Oklahoma agreed to me, then we would do both," Gallego said.

Mullin ended his objection by asking for a compromise. Afterward, he wrote on social media that Democrats objected to the resolution due to "liberal political theater."

"I just asked for unanimous consent to pass an Epstein resolution calling for full transparency and all available files to be released. Senate Democrats objected on the floor," Mullin wrote.

