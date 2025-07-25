Homeowners without flood insurance may now have an affordable way to sign up for it
Many people have been unable to sign up for FEMA's National Flood Insurance Program because the premium must be paid up-front and all at once. However, there is now a change that allows for an installment payment plan.
People who suffered major property damage along the Upper Guadalupe River are learning the hardship of a disaster without flood insurance. Insurance experts said fewer than 7% of Texans have flood insurance.
But a new program offers some relief.
Many homeowners have insurance for their property — but it doesn't cover flood damage.
That means even if their home is destroyed in a flood, their regular insurance won't pay for repairs or replacement.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reports that more than 25% of flood insurance claims come from outside high-risk flood zones.
The average annual premium for a policy from this program is approximately $900, which breaks down to about $75 monthly — according to Nerdwallet.
Policyholders can receive further information about the plan from their insurance provider.
