Measles update: No new cases in the Texas outbreak

The Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting 762 cases of measles have been confirmed since the outbreak began earlier this year.

There have been no new cases confirmed in Texas in four weeks. On July 15, the state reported 762 cases confirmed, and since then it's been at a standstill.

The only county with an ongoing measles transmission is Lamar County in East Texas. That location is not close in proximity to the location of the outbreak.

The state reported the outbreak back in January in Gaines County. As of August 5, 414 cases have been reported in Gaines County. Two children died in connection to the outbreak; both were unvaccinated and had no underlying conditions.

To date, 38 cases of measles have been confirmed in Texas that are not connected to the outbreak but are included in the state's outbreak dashboard.

Another person died in March in connection to the outbreak in a New Mexico border town. Nationally, the CDC is reporting a total of 1,333 confirmed measles cases as of July 29, 2025. The CDC reports 92% of the cases are in unvaccinated people.

The last time the case count was this high was in 1992 with 2,126 measles cases. Measles was declared eliminated in the U.S. eight years later, in 2000.

Texas has seen 99 hospitalizations due to complications with measles. Experts stress that the virus is deadly.

The state continues to recommend two doses of the MMR vaccine to prevent the spread.

