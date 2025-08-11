Texas Rangers releases names of people lost and still missing after Guadalupe River floods

A formal list of persons lost in the July 4th flood in Kerr County has been released by the Texas Rangers.

The list contains the names and ages of 117 people who died and two who remain missing.

In a joint statement, Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring and Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said the names were not new to their community, calling them family, friends and neighbors.

They also thanked the first responders and those who are still supporting recovery efforts.

Assistance continued to flow to the relief efforts.

On Saturday, the San Antonio Missions will host the Springfield Cardinals at Wolff Stadium in a game that benefits flood assistance. One of the Missions' famous owners — former Spur and Hall of Famer Manu Ginobili — is expected to throw out the first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

The window for federal assistance was closing soon. Homeowners, renters, and businesses impacted by devastating July floods have less than a month to apply for federal disaster assistance through FEMA. The grants may be used for rent housing, medical or dental expenses, and funeral or reburial costs.

The deadline to apply is Sept. 4. That's also the last day to apply for a U.S. Small Business Administration physical disaster loan. Apply at DisasterAssistance.gov.

FEMA was also offering case managers to help survivors with free legal advice and insurance issues.

The State Bar of Texas manages the legal services program, which offers free legal advice. It also offers a 24/7 hotline: 800-504-7030. If there is no answer, leave a message.

Case managers can assess damages to homes and help find temporary shelter. They can also help make sense of FEMA programs and "communicate with insurance companies, adjusters and utility companies." The FEMA hotline is 800-621-3362 and is open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

Copyright 2025 Texas Public Radio