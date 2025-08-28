It sure looks like Travis Kelce proposed to Taylor Swift in Leawood, Kansas

It appears that the marriage proposal the whole world is talking about took place in Johnson County.

That is, if celebrity gossip site Page Six's Internet sleuthing is correct.

Page Six published an "exclusive" report Tuesday that concluded Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce popped the question to pop star and girlfriend Taylor Swift at his palatial Leawood estate earlier this month.

Photos of the two posted to Swift's Instagram account on Tuesday confirmed the couple's engagement, setting off a worldwide social media firestorm, with the singer's post earning 10 million likes in the first hour after it went up.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the couple shared.

The gallery of images posted by Swift show Kelce on one knee with Swift looking down at him, the couple kissing, a closeup of Swift's engagement ring (not a paper ring, for sure) and also the pair seated on a bench under a flowery enclosure.

Real estate listing photos seem to match up

Page Six matched up the photos Swift posted of her and Kelce in their lush, flower-filled setting with pictures from a now-outdated listing of the mansion Kelce bought in Leawood in the fall of 2023.

And one doesn't have to squint that hard to see the similarities. Namely, that enclosure with a bench and what appears to be a wrought-iron chandelier:

Zillow / A Zillow listing of the Leawood mansion purchased by Travis Kelce in 2023 shows a bench and wrought-iron chandelier.

Taylor Swift / Instagram / Instagram Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

While the Post has previously confirmed Kelce's Leawood address, we are not publishing it here for privacy reasons. Current listings of the property do not show any interior images or images of the garden area.

Either way, the couple's announcement once again created a ripple of attention for Johnson County and the greater Kansas City metro.

"We are thrilled with the positive attention Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce bring to our community," said Beth Breitenstein, the city of Leawood's strategic communications director. "I think all KC Metro cities can agree — we welcome the elevation this recent news brings. We know Leawood continues to gain momentum and is increasingly, and rightfully, "on the map." We wish Taylor and Travis all the best in their 'Love Story.'"

Kelce's father confirmed proposal took place in Kansas City area

Swift's engagement post broke the Internet Tuesday, as the singer often does.

Many offices' regularly scheduled work ground to a halt as employees celebrated, fans' reaction videos themselves went viral, other Chiefs players were put on the spot at a time when the team is preparing for its first regular season game and Kansas City-area institutions started offering their spaces for possible wedding venues.

Swift and Kelce first made public they they were dating in September 2023, boosting ticket sales for the team and viewership for the NFL.

The pop star became a fixture at Chiefs' games — even as she was in the midst of her record-setting Eras Tour.

Kelce's father, Ed Kelce, told a Cleveland TV station that the proposal actually happened about two weeks ago in the garden of Kelce's home. However, Ed Kelce seemed to make a mistake in saying the location was in Lee's Summit, Missouri, not Leawood.

"He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, 'Let's go out and have a glass of wine,' … they got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful," Ed Kelce said in the interview. "They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great."

This story was originally published by the Johnson County Post.

