Texas Parks & Wildlife acquires 1,720-acres of land for new state park

Texas residents will now have more options to explore parkland in the Texas Hill Country.

The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department (TPWD) announced this week it had acquired 1,720 acres of land in Uvalde County for the new Bear Creek State Park. It will be located less than a mile from the popular Garner State Park.

Bear Creek will grant visitors access to streams, canyons, and hiking trails along the Frio River.

TPWD purchased the new state park for $33.5 million using a one-time funding appropriation. The park will be developed through the $1 billion, voter-approved Centennial Parks Conservation Fund .

"This latest land purchase is another feather in the cap of the department for their efforts to provide more public spaces for Texans to recreate in the outdoors," said Paul Foster, chairman of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission.

The land for Bear Creek is a prime habitat for the endangered species in Texas, including the golden-cheeked warbler. There is also a potential for rare and sensitive floral species in the ravines throughout the property, according to initial surveys.

TPWD said in a release that wildlife and fisheries biologists will conduct surveys to guide park planners to plan future visitor interpretive exhibits.

It will develop a plan with input from the public to determine recreational opportunities for the property.

An opening date has not yet been announced.

TPWD has previously purchased the 3,120-acre Post Oak Ridge State Park near Colorado Bend and 3,703-acres of land that will be added to Enchanted Rock State Natural Area.

