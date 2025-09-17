Choctaw Nation summer meal programs serve thousands

Over the summer, hundreds of thousands of meals were distributed by the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.

The meals were provided through two federal summer food programs aiming to tackle summer gaps when classes end and free meals at school cease, according to the nation's press release.

The Choctaw Nation served nearly 30,000 students through the SUN Bucks program , formerly Summer EBT, at 83 schools across the reservation. The SUN Meals To - Go Program , also known as the Summer Food Service Program, provided about 650,000 grab-and-go meal kits for kids regardless of income at 11 locations in Southeast Oklahoma.

Both programs were extended to all individuals, whether affiliated with the tribe or not.

In a press release, Shelly Rector, the Choctaw Nation's senior director of health services food and nutrition programs, said it is one of the nation's most used programs and there is a clear need.

"We were determined to help thousands of children enjoy nutritious meals all summer long," Rector said in the release.

The Summer Food Service Program offers meals at sites, including schools. While the EBT program provides $120 per eligible child over the summer to use for groceries, it was expanded to offer more services to rural communities. The State of Oklahoma also participates in the Summer Food Service Program.

However, the state declined money from the SUN Bucks program. The Choctaw Nation, Cherokee Nation, Chickasaw Nation, Otoe-Missouria Tribe and Muscogee Nation offer the SUN Bucks, which were used to distribute tens of thousands of meals this summer .

"Food scarcity doesn't stop because school is out, and the rising cost of food is impacting families deeply," Rector said.

Copyright 2025 KOSU