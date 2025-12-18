Oklahoma farmers and ranchers can earn thousands for soil conservation through state program

In an effort to improve the state's soil health, the Oklahoma Conservation Commission is paying up to $40,000 to farmers and ranchers to employ regenerative agriculture techniques.

The Soil Health Implementation Program (SHIP) uses state funds to reimburse rural and urban producers, guiding them through a three-year conservation plan. The program is intended to enhance agricultural land and increase water and nutrient holding capacity.

The commission is opening applications for the program's second round after enrolling 60 landowners previously. Participants follow practices like no-till, cover crop rotation and others to achieve healthier soil and water.

Another goal for some land enrolled in SHIP is increasing carbon storage . An estimate from American University shows soil holds more than three times the amount of carbon dioxide than what's currently in the atmosphere. But soil disturbance, such as tillage, can release the greenhouse gas.

The commission plans to use data collected from the program in a statewide soil health database for other conservation efforts. According to spokesperson Justine Anderson, the state agency plans to develop a monitoring and assessment program similar to its Rotating Basin Monitoring Program .

To be eligible, applicants should have an existing district cooperator agreement with their conservation district.

The program's application opens Jan. 1 and closes on March 1. According to a news release, the commission will rank submissions with a goal of representing all of the state's district areas.

Copyright 2025 KGOU