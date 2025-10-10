Oklahoma Medicaid director 'transitioning out' of role following appointment of new OHCA director

An OHCA spokesperson confirmed State Medicaid Director Christina Foss is "transitioning out" of her role. The spokesperson said in an email that as of Thursday, one individual has been notified of termination, although they did not confirm who that was.

They said Foss, who has worked as the state Medicaid director since May , will continue to provide interim support to "ensure a smooth handover." They said the agency will announce a new director soon.

Foss has also served as OHCA's chief of staff since October 2023. According to her LinkedIn, she has experience working as the director of public affairs for the Oklahoma Department of Labor, a staff assistant for the U.S. House of Representatives and in multiple roles with the Arts Council of Oklahoma City.

Bullard was appointed just days ago by Gov. Kevin Stitt. He previously served on the Oklahoma Medical Board and was a consulting advisor to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority's director and executive team. He's the founder of PGx Medical , which works alongside clinicians to help providers incorporate new technologies that allow for a more personalized care model.

As a medical consultant, Bullard secured $2 million of hydroxychloroquine at Stitt's request in 2020. It was touted by President Donald Trump as a way to treat COVID-19. The FDA deemed it ineffective for treating or preventing COVID-19 after briefly approving an emergency use authorization to use it to treat the disease in certain hospitalized patients.

Bullard advised that the state consider holding on to the stockpile as "insurance," according to reporting from News 9. Records obtained by the Oklahoma Watch show the state entered an agreement with the drug wholesaler to return the supply of the drug for a refund.

