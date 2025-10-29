© 2025
KZNA-FM 90.5 serving northwest Kansas is operating at just 10% power using a back up transmitter while work continues to install a new transmitter. It is hoped that this work will completed on Thursday with KZNA back to its full 100,000 watts of power with a state of the art transmitter to serve the area for many years to come.
If you can't receive KZNA at its reduced power, you can listen via the digital stream directly above or on the HPPR mobile app. For questions please contact station staff at (800) 678-7444 or by emailing hppr@hppr.org

Texas AG Ken Paxton sues Tylenol makers, alleging risks of autism

KERA | By Lucio Vasquez |The Texas Newsroom
Published October 29, 2025 at 11:56 AM CDT
Boxes of Tylenol Extra Strength on display in a CVS in Dallas on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025.
Rachel Osier Lindley
/
The Texas Newsroom
Boxes of Tylenol Extra Strength on display in a CVS in Dallas on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025.

This comes about a month after President Donald Trump claimed that taking Tylenol during pregnancy could increase the risk of autism in children, despite no conclusive evidence linking the drug to the condition.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson and its spinoff company Kenvue, accusing them of "deceptively marketing" Tylenol to pregnant women while concealing potential risks of autism in unborn children — despite no conclusive evidence linking the drug to the neurological disorder.

Paxton claims the companies ignored research suggesting that prenatal exposure to acetaminophen, Tylenol's active ingredient, could increase the risk of autism and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children.

The lawsuit accuses Johnson & Johnson of violating Texas law by transferring liabilities tied to Tylenol to Kenvue, its consumer spinoff, to shield itself from potential lawsuits.

"Big Pharma betrayed America by profiting off of pain and pushing pills regardless of the risks," Paxton said in a statement Tuesday.

The lawsuit cites observational studies, including the Nurses' Health Study II and the Boston Birth Cohort, that have found possible associations between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and developmental disorders. These same studies were referenced by President Donald Trump about a month ago, when he claimed that taking Tylenol during pregnancy could increase the risk of autism and ADHD in children.

But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says no causal relationship has been found between the drug and neurological disorders, and some studies show no such connection. The agency also notes that acetaminophen is the only over-the-counter medication approved to treat fever during pregnancy, while aspirin and ibuprofen can pose risks to the fetus.

In a statement on Tuesday, Kenvue strongly criticized Paxton's lawsuit, describing the allegations as a "deliberate distortion of the facts."

"Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of the people who use our products," the statement read. "We will vigorously defend ourselves against these claims and respond per the legal process."

Lucio Vasquez |The Texas Newsroom