$700M Google antitrust settlement could benefit a quarter of Kansas’ population

TOPEKA — An estimated 750,000 Kansans could receive a chunk of a $700 million settlement, but they must be Android users to be eligible.

Attorneys general in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico announced this week an agreement reached in a lawsuit accusing Google of harming consumers who made purchases in the Google Play Store.

The agreement arose out of a 2023 class action antitrust lawsuit alleging Google monopolized app distribution and in-app billing services on some Android devices, according to the settlement website.

Most funds are expected to be distributed to people who made Play Store purchases between August 2016 and September 2023. Google is also expected to change its practices, the Kansas Attorney General’s Office said in a Friday news release.

“Google abused its control of the Android market, costing Kansans and harming Kansas businesses. With this settlement, we change how Google does business and give money back to Kansas citizens,” said Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach.

Notices to eligible recipients began going out Dec. 2.

Danedri Herbert, a spokeswoman for the office and state GOP chair, said the office’s best estimate was that 750,000 Kansans could be eligible for a settlement payment.

Eligible recipients will likely receive payments directly into their PayPal or Venmo accounts, and a claim form is not necessary in most cases. Payments can occur only after a judge gives the agreement final approval. A hearing is scheduled to take place April 30.

Consumers who do not want a payment and wish to bring a case of their own against Google must opt out of the settlement class online or in writing by Feb. 19. People who wish to object to the agreement must do so in writing by the same deadline. Settlement information is available at www.googleplaystateagantitrustlitigation.com.

This story was originally published by the Kansas Reflector.

