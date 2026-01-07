Kansas firefighters fought through Texas floods to help local responders

TOPEKA — When Kansas water rescue teams deployed in July to Texas’ Hill Country, helping respond to flash floods, each of the boat motors was “shelled out” by the time they left.

Kansas Fire Marshal Mark Engholm said the motors were destroyed because of all the debris hidden in the water that rose during deadly summer flash floods, causing more than $1 billion in damage.

Kansas was one of a handful of states that aided Texas agencies in recovery and rescue.

“They went through their local resources fairly quickly,” Engholm said. “Within 48 hours, they were asking other states for help.”

The effort cost the state at least $370,000. The State Finance Council, made up of the governor and legislative leadership, on Tuesday unanimously approved the funds be reimbursed. Initial estimates placed costs at $265,000.

Local firefighters from Kansas City, Kansas; Manhattan; and elsewhere in the state sent water rescue teams to Texas.

They worked for 14 days, focusing on recovery efforts while “working through some very, very difficult situations,” Engholmsaid.

The disaster aid was made possible through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, which allows states to send people, equipment and materials to help in the event of governor-declared states of emergency or disaster.

