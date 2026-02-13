Bird flu continues to spread in Lubbock, but it may not have reached its peak

Avian flu continues to spread among wild birds in and around Lubbock and city officials have said the outbreak may not have peaked yet.

According to Lubbock City Manager Jarrett Atkinson, by the end of January, the city had collected more than 2,000 dead birds.

"We're being told it probably hasn't peaked. There's still another week or so to go before it peaks," he said.

That estimation comes from the city's Environmental Health Department, which has been working with Texas Parks and Wildlife and U.S. Fish and Wildlife throughout the outbreak.

Although sick and dead geese have been found near local lakes and water treatment facilities, Atkinson said there is no threat to Lubbock's drinking water.

"Avian Flu is natural. It occurs every year, not in these numbers, but our treatment processes have run for decades knowing what could be in your raw system," he explained. "So no concerns whatsoever about our water supply."

Atkinson also said that many birds are dying around bodies of water, but not in the water.

Infected birds should be avoided and, according to Atkinson, they are easy to identify.

"Number one, they're no longer running away from you," he said. "Number two, if you see them, they're going to often their heads and their necks will be droopy. They'll be walking very erratically, walking in circles."

Sick birds often cannot properly fly or stand. So Atkinson said it is especially important to ensure children are not interacting with the birds, even if they are trying to help them.

People and pets should avoid contact with any dead, injured, or sick birds to avoid exposure to avian flu. Bird flu can survive on surfaces and can be spread to other animals and humans.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association , cats and dogs who have been infected may show signs of lethargy, decreased appetite, redness or discharge from the eyes and nose, respiratory issues, fever, and neurological signs like tremors, lack of coordination, or seizures.

If you notice these symptoms, you should take precautions against further spread and contact a veterinarian.

For those with backyard flocks, you can find signs of bird flu from the AVMA here , and ways to protect yourself from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention here .

Sick and dead birds should be reported to Lubbock Animal Services at 806-775-3063. Those on the Texas Tech University campus can be reported to 806-742-4OPS.

