For Texas' highest courts, two Democratic races decided, one GOP race goes to runoff

In statewide judicial races, there were two competitive primaries for Democrats running for the Texas Supreme Court and two for Republicans on the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. All races have been called by The Associated Press, with one heading to a runoff election in May.

Here is the election night breakdown.

Texas Supreme Court

The Supreme Court, the state's highest civil court, has nine justices who are elected to staggered six-year terms, including those appointed by the governor to fill vacancies who must run in the next scheduled election. Major issues currently before the court include whether Democrats who fled Texas over redistricting can be kicked out of office.

Four seats on the court, which has long been filled exclusively by Republicans and is currently dominated by Gov. Greg Abbott's appointees, are up for election this year. All four GOP incumbents are running without primary challengers, while Democrats have competitive races for chief justice and Place 7.

For chief justice, Maggie Ellis, a justice on the Austin-based 3rd Court of Appeals since 2025, defeated Cory Carlyle, a former justice on the Dallas-based 5th Court of Appeals, in the Democratic primary. Ellis will face Republican Chief Justice Jimmy Blacklock, who was appointed to the panel by Abbott in 2018 and has led the court since January 2025.

For Place 7, Kristen Hawkins, who presides over the 11th District Court in Harris County, defeated Gordon Goodman, a former justice on the Houston-based 1st Court of Appeals, in the Democratic primary. Hawkins will face Republican Justice Kyle Hawkins, who was appointed to the court in October.

With no competitive primaries, Place 2 will see Republican Justice James Sullivan, appointed to the court in 2025, running against Democrat Chari Kelly, a justice on the 3rd Court of Appeals since 2019.

Meanwhile, Place 8 will pit Republican Justice Brett Busby, appointed to the court in 2019, against Democrat Gisela Triana, a justice on the 3rd Court of Appeals since 2019. Triana unsuccessfully ran for the same seat in the 2020 general election.

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals

The state's highest court for criminal cases includes nine judges, all of whom are currently Republicans, elected to staggered six-year terms.

Three seats are up for grabs this year, with two competitive primaries for Republican voters.

In a four-way race for Place 3, Republicans Alison Fox and Thomas Smith are heading toward a runoff election in May. Fox is a staff attorney at the Courts of Criminal Appeals with endorsements from Texas newspapers' editorial boards and Texas Right to Life PAC, while Smith is an assistant attorney general in Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office with backing from several state lawmakers and conservative group True Texas Project. The eventual winner will face Democrat Okey Anyiam, a criminal defense attorney, in November.

For Place 9, John Messinger, an assistant state prosecuting attorney, beat out Jenifer Balido, who presides over criminal district court No. 1 in Dallas County, in the Republican primary. Messinger has the backing of True Texas Project and various members of the State Republican Executive Committee, while Balido was endorsed by Abbott and several law enforcement groups. Messinger will face Democrat Holly Taylor, a criminal and civil appeals attorney, in the general election.

With no contested primaries, Place 4 will pit Republican Judge Kevin Yeary against Democrat Audra Riley, a criminal district court judge in Dallas County.

Yeary is the only incumbent seeking reelection this cycle, having first been elected to the court in 2014. He was also the sole judge on the losing side of a 2021 ruling that said the attorney general's office did not have authority to unilaterally prosecute election cases. Paxton waged a successful campaign in 2024 to oust three Republican judges who were among the ruling's majority.

15th Court of Appeals

Created by the Texas Legislature in 2023, the 15th Court of Appeals takes civil cases involving the state or challenging state laws before they can reach the Texas Supreme Court. The three-person panel also oversees cases from business courts.

With no competitive primaries, all candidates are advancing to the general election.

All Republican incumbents, appointed by Abbott as the court's inaugural members in 2024, are running for six-year terms.

For chief justice, Republican Scott Brister will face Democrat Jerry Zimmerer, a former justice on the Houston-based 14th Court of Appeals.

Place 2 will be a contest between Republican Scott Field and Democrat Tom Baker, a former justice on the 3rd Court of Appeals in Austin.

Place 3 will pit Republican April Farris against Democrat Marc Meyer, who runs a private law firm.

