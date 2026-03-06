Kansas City confirms measles case months after Kansas outbreak ends. What to know

One unvaccinated adult in Kansas City has measles, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Kansas City Health Department. It's the first confirmed measles case in Kansas City since 2018, a press release said .

Dr. Marvia Jones, Director of the Kansas City Health Department, said measles can cause serious complications and is one of the most contagious diseases.

"We are working swiftly to identify the source of exposure and notify anyone who may have been exposed," she said in a release. "We urge residents to review their vaccination status and consult their healthcare provider if they have symptoms such as fever, cough or rash."

Kansas had a measles outbreak last year that reached 91 total cases .

Currently, Utah , South Carolina and other states have active outbreaks — though case numbers are slowing in South Carolina, they are still nearing 1,000 since the outbreak began last fall.

What symptoms to look for and complications

A blotchy, head to toe rash is a hallmark of measles. The rash typically starts at the hairline or on a person's face and then spreads down the body. But according to the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention , the rash appears three to five days after the first symptoms.

The Kansas City Health Department says in addition to a rash, residents should watch for these measles symptoms:



A high fever that could spike to more than 104°F

A cough

A runny nose

Red, watery eyes

Koplik spots, or small white spots with bluish-white centers inside of the mouth

The health department encourages people to take any of these symptoms seriously.

Jones said if a person suspects they have the measles, they should stay home except for doctor appointments. The first thing a person should do is call their doctor if they suspect they have measles.

"It's really important that they go ahead and call their provider as soon as they start getting these symptoms, because if you receive the MMR vaccination within 72 hours of exposure, we can help prevent illness," she said.

The CDC said measles can cause complications like diarrhea or ear infections. In severe cases, measles can cause hospitalization, pneumonia, swelling of the brain in children or death. It can also cause a rare, deadly central nervous system disease called subacute sclerosing panencephalitis .

Children under the age of five, adults older than 20, pregnant people and people with compromised immune systems are the most at risk of measles complications, according to the CDC.

Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga / Kansas News Service / Kansas News Service A man receives a vaccination at a pop-up clinic in Kansas City, Kansas.

What experts want you to know about vaccination

The Kansas City Health Department said people who aren't vaccinated against measles are at the highest risk of catching it. Vaccinated people or people born before 1957 are unlikely to contract measles.

The two doses of the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine provide 97% protection against measles, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Measles is definitely preventable," Jones said. "We have really good, time-tested tools for this, and the health department is just always working to make them more accessible."

The health department is offering measles vaccines for Kansas City residents at its immunization clinic (2400 Troost Ave, Suite 1300) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The vaccines are free for children.

If a resident isn't sure of their vaccination status or needs a vaccine, the health department encourages them to call their health care provider or call the health department at 816-513-6008.