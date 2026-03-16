Oklahoma Senate advances bill banning sexual, obscene books from school library shelves

Senate Bill 1250 by Republican Sens. Warren Hamilton from McCurtain and Dana Prieto from Tulsa prohibits public school libraries from having any materials containing or depicting sexual conduct, nudity or obscene material considered harmful to minor-aged students.

It also includes provisions to prevent librarians from hiding books and allowing parents to report books they suspect violate the law for review by the district.

Hamilton presented the bill on the Senate floor as a team effort within the Republican Caucus.

"This has been an effort that has gone on over several decades," Hamilton said. "We add some definitions or clarify some definitions, provide a methodology for resolving disputes and then add what happens if the dispute is not resolved in favor of the district.

Democrats pushed back on the measure, raising concerns about which books would be removed from school library shelves and what would happen to them.

Democrats air concerns about the bible's sexual content and logistics behind getting rid of thousands of books

Sen. Mark Mann, D-Oklahoma City, opened the line of questioning about the bill, probing for proof that such legislation was needed.

"How many examples of these types of materials do you have that have made it into school libraries?" Mann asked.

"Hundreds," Hamilton said. He also said he didn't have examples of concerning books with him and that he'd offer those to Mann later.

"Would you believe that every school district in the state already have processes and procedures within their school libraries and with their librarians to ensure that these materials do not make it into these libraries?" Mann said in a follow-up.

Hamilton said he was aware such processes exist.

"However, I also believe, as do the good people of this state, that those procedures are not adequate," he said.

Sens. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, Mary Boren, D-Norman, and Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, were among the lawmakers who raised concerns about explicit and sexual content in the Bible, especially because SB 1250 prohibits both "written and graphic" depictions of sex and Republicans have fought to have the religious text in classrooms.

Hamilton and several other Republicans argued the Bible is exempt from including pornographic content that could be considered harmful.

"It seems like nobody wants to really talk about what's really in the Bible," Goodwin said, scanning the Senate Gallery for children before continuing.

She then quoted Ezekiel 23:20. The passage includes graphic descriptions of male genitals, comparing them to horses and donkeys.

"You cannot get any more explicit than that when you talk about something of a sexual nature," Goodwin said.

Hamilton said more than 10,000 books have been reported as a concern by parents across the state, but Democrats didn't buy it. Sen. Michael Brooks, D-Oklahoma City, asked a logistical question based on the premise.

"Once these books are taken off the shelf, the 10,000 or however many that individuals have objected to, how are we going to dispose of them? Are we going to go out in the parking lot and burn them?"

That, Hamilton said, is not the subject of his bill.

Republicans respond with their own examples of 'unholy' content; suggest burning books

Some Republicans, other than Hamilton, did have their own examples of explicit books they claimed to have found in libraries in Oklahoma.

Bixby Republican Sen. Brian Guthrie debated in favor of the bill, having brought a book titled Let's Talk about It: The Teen's Guide to Sex, Relationships and Being Human, which is focused on helping teens navigate when they might feel ready for sex and what consent looks like.

"I'm going to read one little part of this book: 'Depending on your age and where you found it, porn can be unethical or illegal to watch,'" Guthrie quotes. "So do your research. Look up interviews with your fave porn performers, go to the sites they recommend, and pay for your porn."

He said there are parts of the book that school boards and even the legislature can't read out loud, according to their procedural rules – and that he'd be embarrassed to do so anyway.

Sen. Dusty Deevers, R-Elgin, also spent time quoting from the book Flamer, A graphic novel depicting the experience of a teenager struggling with being gay as he enters high school.

Deevers quoted from the book, reading passages about sex acts and accessories, while describing graphic illustrations.

"And it's all in cartoon form," Deevers said. "So it's more accessible to our kids."

Guthrie addressed the hypothetical raised by Brooks, asking what would happen to books that might be removed from school libraries.

"There is talk about burning," Guthrie said. "That's what we should do. We should take these books out in the parking lot and burn them. We're here to protect our kids."

The bill passed the Senate floor along party lines, moving on to the House for Committee review.

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