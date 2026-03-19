Gov. Abbott says Texas will stop observing César Chávez Day amid abuse allegations

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the state will no longer observe César Chávez Day, citing newly surfaced allegations of sexual abuse against the late labor leader.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Abbott said he has directed state agency heads to stop observing the March 31 holiday, which honors the civil rights leader's role in organizing farmworkers and advocating for labor protections.

The holiday is recognized as a federal commemorative holiday and is observed in several states, including Texas. Abbott said he plans to work with lawmakers to remove it from state law "altogether" during the Texas Legislature's next session in 2027.

"Reports of the horrific and widely acknowledged sexual assault allegations against Cesar Chavez rightfully dismantle the myth of this progressive hero and undermine the narrative that elevated Chavez as a figure worthy of official state celebration," Abbott said Wednesday.

The move follows recent reporting by The New York Times that outlined years of alleged sexual harassment and abuse tied to Chávez, including allegations involving two minors.

The allegations have already sparked backlash across Texas, with organizers canceling César Chávez Day events in cities like Houston, San Antonio and Austin. Some advocates and officials have also raised the possibility of renaming streets across the state that bear his name.

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