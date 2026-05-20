Wildfires burn in Oklahoma panhandle

The latest state Fire Situation Report shows the biggest fires are in Beaver and Cimarron Counties, but the larger burns are being contained.

Since the start of the weekend, responders and firefighters have been battling to suppress the flames.

One fire, the Sharpe Fire, in Cimarron County straddles the Oklahoma-Colorado border. Earlier, the flames caused evacuations in southeastern Colorado, but those have since been lifted.

Red Flag Warnings are still in effect in the panhandle and in every county along the state's western border. Cimarron and Texas Counties are the only counties with a burn ban in effect.

A cold front is expected to sweep through central and eastern Oklahoma Monday night, bringing cooler temperatures and lower wind speeds, thereby lessening fire danger in western counties.

"Another very warm day across the Panhandles. Combining the warm temperatures with windy southerly and southwesterly winds throughout the day today, along with very dry conditions will result in another day of extremely critical fire weather conditions," scientists at the National Weather Service in Amarillo, Texas, wrote earlier today .

Oklahoma entered fire season with more dry, dormant or dead vegetation on the ground. In early spring, western Oklahoma saw swathes of land torched, burning personal property and livestock .

Much of western Oklahoma remains in an extreme and severe drought. The latest U.S. drought monitor map shows the state now has exceptional drought conditions.

Officials are urging the public to stay aware as critical fire weather continues.