GOP secretary of state files to run for Kansas governor, picks representative as running mate

Republican Secretary of State Scott Schwab officially filed to run for Kansas governor on Friday, selecting Rep. Ken Rahjes of Agra as his running mate.

Rahjes represents the Graham County area in western Kansas and chairs the House Agriculture Committee.

“I want someone with an ag background,” Schwab said at a press conference. “I grew up in Great Bend, but I haven’t lived next to a farm in decades.”

In joining forces with Schwab, Rahjes abandoned his candidacy for the Republican secretary of state nomination, leaving Rep. Pat Proctor, R-Leavenworth, as the only Republican in the contest to oversee Kansas elections.

“Scott’s been a friend of mine,” Rahjes said. “I served with him in the House a few years ago. I believe that Scott has the drive and the determination.”

Photo by Baya Burgess/Kansas Reflector Rep. Ken Rahjes finalizes his position as the running mate of GOP governor candidate Scott Schwab on May 29, 2026.

Schwab served in the House from from 2003 to 2007 and 2009 to 2019. He won two terms for secretary of state, in 2018 and 2022.

Schwab was asked about Republicans who criticize him for saying Kansas elections are secure.

Schwab said he does not “cater to the loud minority.”

The majority of voters, Schwab said, are frustrated with property taxes. He said his response to property tax separates him from the other candidates.

“I was the first one talking about property taxes. I’m the first one to come out with reasonable reforms that we could do to give property tax relief,” he said.

Other Republicans who are seeking the party’s nomination for governor include former Gov. Jeff Colyer, Senate President Ty Masterson, Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt and businessman Philip Sarnecki.

Reporters also asked Schwab about school funding.

“We’re probably going to get sued,” he responded.

Legislators are working to rewrite the school funding formula that guides the education funding budget. If the state inadequately funds schools, districts could file suit. Four Kansas school districts are currently seeking to sue Kansas for underfunding special education.

When asked whether he would approve school funding cuts as governor, Schwab said he may have to.

“Less kids are enrolling in K through 12. Why? Because they saw, coming out of the pandemic, that their kids were learning through an iPad. And what they were learning, the parents weren’t pleased,” Schwab said.

This story previously appeared in the Kansas Reflector.

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