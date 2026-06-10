USDA rebukes Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller over screwworm comments

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins sharply criticized Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller on Monday after he suggested ranchers may avoid reporting New World screwworm infestations because of the restrictions that follow a confirmed case.

Speaking at a briefing at the Knipling-Bushland U.S. Livestock Insects Research Laboratory in Kerrville, Rollins called Miller's comments "dangerous" as state and federal officials respond to a growing number of screwworm detections in Texas.

"That is a very unserious comment from a perhaps unserious ag commissioner," Rollins said. "It is also a very dangerous suggestion."

The exchange came as federal officials confirmed three additional cases of New World screwworm in Texas, bringing the state's total to five in less than a week. Authorities also confirmed a case in neighboring New Mexico.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, who lost his Republican primary for re-election earlier this year, has been a vocal critic of the federal response. In comments first reported by Red River Farm Network, Miller told reporters that if he discovered a screwworm infestation on his property, he would be reluctant to report it because of the quarantine restrictions that would follow.

"I don't want to be quarantined," Miller said. "That means no cattle can move off my place, I can't sell my cattle, I can't ship them, I can't move pastures."

Federal officials have repeatedly said rapid reporting is essential to stopping the parasite from becoming established in Texas. Once a case is reported, infected animals can be treated, movement controls can be put in place and sterile flies can be deployed to prevent further spread.

At Monday's briefing, Michael Schmoyer, associate administrator of USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, described reporting suspected cases as one of the most important steps ranchers can take.

"You want this to get over quicker, have people report, ask people to report, beg people to report, that's what we need," Schmoyer said.

South Texas ranchers who spoke with Texas Public Radio expressed similar views, saying they hoped livestock owners would voluntarily report suspected infestations so outbreaks can be identified and contained quickly.

Rollins said ranchers have largely embraced the response effort and are working alongside state and federal officials to contain the pest.

"They're part of the battle. We're all on the same team, and we havererep to solve this together," Rollins said.

The New World screwworm is a flesh-eating parasite whose larvae feed on living tissue. It was eradicated from the United States in the 1960s but has spread north through Central America and Mexico in recent years.

Rollins defended the federal response, saying USDA has deployed quarantines, increased surveillance, trapping operations, and sterile fly releases in an effort to prevent the parasite from becoming established in Texas.

"This is a serious threat to livestock and wildlife, but they haven't caught us off guard," Rollins said. "We've been tracking this pest for a long time, and we have fought before, and we will do so again."

In a statement Monday, Miller renewed calls for the federal government to use the Screwworm Adult Suppression System, known as SWASS, a bait-and-insecticide technology designed to reduce adult screwworm fly populations alongside sterile fly releases.

Miller stressed that he supports the ongoing sterile fly release program but argues it should be paired with SWASS rather than used alone.

"You don't win this battle with one tool," Miller said. "You kill fertile flies with SWASS while overwhelming the remaining population with sterile flies."

"USDA must stop dragging its feet and deploy every available tool before this outbreak spirals further out of control," Miller said in the statement.

Miller was not present when Abbott announced a disaster declaration related to the screwworm response last week.

The public disagreement comes as federal and state officials ramp up efforts to prevent the parasite from becoming established in Texas. USDA has increased surveillance and trapping efforts, established quarantine zones around confirmed detections, and begun releasing sterile flies designed to prevent reproduction.

At Monday's briefing, Rollins also announced the appointment of San Antonio businessman and Texas A&M Regent John Bellinger as senior advisor for New World screwworm preparedness. The Trump administration said Bellinger will help coordinate efforts to expand the tools available to combat the pest.

Abbott, who joined Rollins in Kerrville, expressed confidence in the response effort.

"There's a well-established prevention and solution for the spread of the screwworm," Abbott said. "It's critical to stay vigilant and stay informed."

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