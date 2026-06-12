Texas rule targeting smokable hemp is back in effect, but enforcement is unclear

After weeks of back-and-forth court rulings over the future of the Texas hemp market, new rules that target smokable hemp products and charge sharply higher fees on retailers and manufacturers can take effect again.

But it's still unclear whether state regulators will begin enforcing them.

The Texas Fifteenth Court of Appeals on Friday denied the hemp industry's emergency request to keep a temporary injunction in place.

That temporary injunction, issued May 1, had blocked the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) from enforcing major portions of new consumable hemp regulations while the lawsuit against them plays out.

"DSHS is still determining how to proceed given that there is not a final disposition yet," agency spokesperson Lara Anton told KUT news in an email.

The appeals court's order puts the case in a temporary holding pattern. The two sentence decision doesn't decide whether the rules are legal. But for now, it pauses the lower court order that had allowed hemp businesses to keep selling hemp flower and concentrate.

Hemp is a legal category of cannabis that contains no more than 0.3% Delta-9 THC, the plant's main psychoactive ingredient. Marijuana is cannabis with more than 0.3% Delta-9.

But cannabis can contain other mind-altering compounds including THCA, which converts to Delta-9 when heated or smoked. Hemp stores have been selling smokable cannabis with high levels of THCA, similar to the cannabis sold in states where marijuana is legal.

Patricia Lim / KUT News / KUT News Live rosin is a THCA hemp product made by pressing fresh cannabis flower with heat to extract naturally occurring compounds. The concentrated product is inhaled in small amounts rather than smoked, avoiding the combustion involved in burning flower.

The state's new "Total THC Rule," which had been put on hold by the lower court, counts THCA as 88% Delta-9 when it comes to selling and manufacturing hemp products. The appeals court's decision means the rule is no longer blocked by the temporary injunction. But Anton's statement suggests DSHS is waiting for the case to proceed further before it decides whether to start cracking down.

"I know it's been a lot of crazy back and forth and the lawyers are doing their best to push this forward and keep this going," said Lukas Gilkey, CEO of Hometown Hero, an Austin-based retailer and manufacturer of consumable hemp products. Gilkey helped set up the Texas Hemp Business Council, which is the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit seeking to block some of the state's new hemp rules.

"This is really going to impact the small stores," he said. "If they have flower that qualifies under the rules, then they're allowed to sell it. If they don't, then theoretically, yes, they would have to stop."

Smokable hemp products account for well over half the market in Texas, according to estimates by Portland-based Whitney Economics and Robin Goldstein, director of the Cannabis Economics Group at UC Davis.

The temporary injunction had also frozen the state's new fee schedule for hemp businesses. Retailers' annual registration fee had increased from $150 to $5,000 per location. Manufacturing fees increased from $250 a year to $10,000 annually.

Possession of THCA products is still not explicitly prohibited under state law, which uses the Delta-9 metric to differentiate between hemp and marijuana. Austin police have advised people carrying smokable hemp products to keep the packaging with them to avoid having the flower or concentrate confiscated by an officer.

The case continues before the Fifteenth Court of Appeals. A final trial in Travis County had been set for July 27, but the date was seen as more of a placeholder, and this appeal could affect that timeline.

This story has been updated with a statement from DSHS saying the agency is still determining how to proceed because the court case isn't over.

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