Retiring Kansas revenue secretary lauded by governor as ‘dedicated public servant’

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Revenue secretary plans to retire from the agency at the end of July after serving during the two terms of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.

Mark Burghart, with four decades of experience as a tax attorney, plans to step down July 31. He’s been secretary of the agency responsible for collecting state taxes since 2019 after appointed by Kelly.

“I am especially grateful for the opportunity to work alongside the dedicated directors and staff who are responsible for the many advances at the department over the last seven years, especially those occurring during the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

During more than seven years at the Department of Revenue, he oversaw administration of the state’s tax programs, driver’s license and vehicle services, property valuation and alcoholic beverage control. He significantly reduced waiting times at driver’s license offices across the state by expanding the online scheduling option, the governor said.

Kelly said he was responsible for modernizing an agency that recovered nearly $1.8 billion in delinquent taxes and prevented payment of nearly $250 million in fraudulent refunds.

Kelly said the state of Kansas was better because of his leadership at the revenue department.

“I want to thank Secretary Burghart for his steadfast leadership over the last seven years,” the governor said. “As a dedicated public servant, he has led the Kansas Department of Revenue with integrity, ensuring that the agency serves the people of Kansas with fairness and respect.”

Burghart, 72, grew up in Topeka and earned business and accounting degrees at University of Kansas before graduating from Washburn University’s law school and completing a master’s of law in taxation at University of Missouri-Kansas City. He taught state and local tax courses at Washburn’s law school as an adjunct professor for 25 years.

The statement about Burghart’s retirement didn’t identify who would serve as interim secretary of the agency in the final five months of Kelly’s second term as governor.

This story previously appeared in the Kansas Reflector.

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