Appeals court rejects Attorney General Ken Paxton's effort to overturn Texas State Fair gun ban

An all-Republican Texas appeals court has delivered another blow to Attorney General Ken Paxton's challenge of the State Fair's firearms ban, just over a month before the annual weekslong event returns to Dallas.

In his 2024 lawsuit against the city and the private nonprofit that operates the fair, Paxton argued that the policy violated a state law that bars local governments from limiting guns in most public spaces. The event takes place at Fair Park, which the city owns and leases to the fair organizer.

On Thursday, the three justices on the 15th Court of Appeals unanimously affirmed a lower court's rejection of Paxton's argument. In particular, their ruling held that the state law only applies to the conduct of government entities, while nodding at the city's consistent position that it has no role in making or overseeing the fair's policy.

"It does not apply to private entities such as the State Fair," the opinion said.

The attorney general's office, the city of Dallas and the State Fair of Texas didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

The fair's gun ban began in 2024, a year after a shooting that injured three people at the event.

Dozens of Texas House Republicans quickly pushed back against the policy, saying that it makes the event "less safe." Paxton then quickly sued to overturn the restrictions, before withdrawing a 2016 legal opinion he issued that gave private nonprofits the ability to ban firearms on land they lease from a city.

But Paxton's effort has suffered multiple defeats in courts.

In 2024, the Texas Supreme Court denied his emergency filing to block the fair's policy. The following year, a Dallas County district court granted the city of Dallas and the State Fair summary judgment and dismissed the case.

The Dallas Morning News reported last month that the State Fair is planning to ban guns at this year's event.

This article first appeared on The Texas Tribune.



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