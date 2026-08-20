Gov. Abbott proposes ban on H-1B visa use for Texas public schools during campaign stop

Texas public schools couldn't sponsor H-1B visas to hire foreign workers under a ban Gov. Greg Abbott proposed Tuesday.

As part of an effort to target foreign influence in the state's education systems, Abbott said he wants legislation to ensure "exactly zero" Texas public school employees are in the state on the federal visas. The governor said he would propose legislation to prohibit public schools from accepting gifts or entering into financial agreements with a foreign source, similar to what's in place for Texas universities.

Universities and related health institutions typically employ the majority of H-1B visa holders in the state's education sector, but several school districts use the visas to fill critical teacher shortages in roles such as bilingual education.

"We're tired of the federal government not putting limits on who can come in under H-1Bs, and because of the federal government's failure to control H-1B visas, Texas is having to put our foot down, and that means making some tough decisions," Abbott said when announcing the proposals during a campaign stop in Austin.

Dallas ISD employs more people through the program than any district or public university in Texas at 171 visa holders, federal data shows. Officials from the state's second largest district did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Abbott's late afternoon announcement.

The Legislature, which convenes next year, must pass such policy changes for the governor to sign. Abbott said he wants a law that would apply to both current H-1B visa holders and any applicants seeking the visas, which are for specialized positions.

Abbott previously said in January that he was reviewing whether taxpayer dollars were being used to pay for H-1B visa holders at public schools and universities. He then ordered state agencies and public universities to freeze new H-1B visa petitions, but that order did not apply to K-12 schools.

His proposal comes as President Donald Trump's administration has targeted H-1B visa holders, accusing employers of exploiting the program to replace U.S. workers with lower-paid and lower-skilled labor. Federal officials vet and approve H-1B applications.

Texas districts employ more educators holding H-1B visas than any U.S. state, according to a 2025 analysis from the National Education Association.

This article first appeared on The Texas Tribune.

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