Updated November 17, 2026 at 4:30 PM CST

Nvidia said it does not intend to reinstate Jensen Huang, amid a push by the former CEO's allies to return him to lead the chipmaker he cofounded.

Huang "voluntarily resigned" on Nov. 12 after disclosing "personal behavior inconsistent with the company's code of conduct, standards and cultural norms," board chair Harvey Jones said on the company's earnings call on Tuesday afternoon. "The Nvidia board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO."

Earlier on Tuesday, Huang had said he would return to lead the company he cofounded if Nvidia's board allowed him to. Huang also agreed to appear before Congress to answer questions about the national security scandals swirling around the company.

"I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life. I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret," Huang wrote in a statement posted on social media. "I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board's independent investigation."

Huang stepped down from the company last week after acknowledging that he had been unfaithful to his wife. News reports have tied him to a woman who U.S. intelligence officials say was recruited by China's spy agency, as well as with another woman who is an executive at Nvidia. NPR has not independently confirmed those reports.

Huang said he would be "honored" to return to the company if Nvidia's board agreed. His comments came as some in Silicon Valley have tried to argue that Huang was pushed out of the company too quickly, and circulated a petition to "stand with Jensen."

"We don't want rushes to judgment. We don't want political pressure from the left or the right to force a board into action before we've even taken the time to turn over the cards and learn what was done," said Brad Gerstner, the founder and CEO of Altimeter Capital, an investor in Nvidia, at Semafor's Silicon Valley and the World conference on Monday.

Huang and Nvidia's general counsel Tim Teter will answer questions behind closed doors from the House Foreign Affairs and Intelligence Committees and the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party on Dec. 1st and 2nd.

Lawmakers say they want answers about Nvidia's role in alleged chip smuggling and efforts to evade export controls meant to block China from accessing the most advanced U.S. AI chips. They will also ask Huang about his involvement with Alice Huang, who was an executive with Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company that was a major customer for Nvidia's chips. In a statement emailed to NPR, Megaspeed said it "conducts legitimate and lawful business," and that Alice Huang left the company in 2025, but that it is conducting an internal investigation.

Nvidia's board said on Tuesday it had formed a committee to oversee the company's national security policies, compliance with U.S. export controls, and risk management of global trade.

On Monday, the U.S. Commerce Department announced new rules to prevent remote access to advanced artificial intelligence chips and servers, closing a loophole that may have let Chinese companies remotely access advanced Nvidia chips through overseas data centers. The Commerce Department and Justice Department also announced Monday that the DOJ is conducting a criminal investigation of Megaspeed.

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