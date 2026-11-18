We're giving away a trip for one lucky winner and their friend to travel to Washington, D.C., and watch All Things Considered recorded LIVE in person! You'll also get a tour of NPR Headquarters and lunch with an NPR journalist. Come see for yourself how the news gets made!

There are multiple ways to enter the giveaway. You can enter for free by signing up for the Up First newsletter, and you can also enter by donating on the giveaway page or by grabbing some limited-edition merch to support public media. Check out the entry page for more details, and good luck!

No purchase or donation required for entry. Void where restricted or prohibited by law. 18yrs or older. Deadline December 1, 2026, 11:59PM PT. ARV: $2,760. Official rules at https://www.propeller.la/nprinsider2027 Sponsor: Propeller Impact and NPR.

Copyright 2026 NPR