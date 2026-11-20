Updated November 20, 2026 at 11:53 AM CST

President Trump touted his recent trip to Asia where he met with Chinese President Xi and Russian President Putin during a White House press conference Friday, saying the U.S. took the stage from a position of strength.

"The United States entered this trip from a position of unmatched economic and diplomatic strength," he said, though the historic summit between the three countries yielded few tangible results.

Watch the 12 p.m. ET news conference live:

Trump, flanked by Vice President Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, noted that oil prices have been dropping and noted that those prices are closely tied to how things are going in Iran.

"They want to make a deal, but they don't want to make a deal that's acceptable to me. We want to make a real deal, not a fake deal that they've been doing for 51 years," he said.

Trump also said he and Chinese President Xi were agreeing to "joint guardrails" amid the race to develop artificial intelligence, a notable acknowledgement about the risks involved.

Trump, who said Xi also likes his term "super intelligence" rather than artificial, said, "Problem is, it may be too super. So, President Xi and I agree that we're going to do some joint guardrails, the two of us."

Trump added that he would continue to push for the construction of data centers in the U.S.

"Make them pay your community, but take advantage. Don't shut them off. And there's always somebody else in this country. But if it's not this country, there's somebody else outside. And we're not going to allow our companies to build data centers outside of our country. We're not going to allow that to happen," Trump said.

Trump did not formally take questions while in China at the end of his trip, though it's typically expected on presidential foreign trips. Putin did hold a press conference before leaving the country.

Ahead of the press conference, Trump said he will be discussing the historic meetings in China as well as trade agreements reached during the earlier part of the trip in the Philippines, where he arrived for the tail end of a summit with South Asian leaders.

Trump, Xi and Putin, who command the world's largest nuclear arsenals, gathered at a lakeside resort in Shenzhen, China, where they sat around a large round wooden table to discuss nuclear proliferation, Iran and global relations.

While the displays of power were prominent, the talks offered few signs that either Xi or Putin was prepared to make significant concessions to Trump.

"The trip enabled the president to bask in the glow of great power amity after a really bruising election outcome here at home," Suzanne Maloney, vice president and director of the foreign policy program at the Brookings Institution, said of Trump. "He wanted the optics of this direct engagement with Presidents Xi and Putin as a sort of validation of his own standing as a historical figure. And I think the photo op provided that."

Foreign trips are often largely about the pomp and circumstance involved in meetings between heads of state. Among other special events, Trump's arrival in China, for example, included a military flyover and young dancers.

But the events are also extensively choreographed, with aides working months in advance to lock down agreements and commitments that the leaders can point to as evidence of a successful trip. That did not appear to be a main objective for this visit.

For Xi, he was able to boast of China's global leadership by bringing together the world's greatest nuclear powers to discuss global challenges.

For Putin, the meeting allowed a chance to reestablish Russia as a great geopolitical power on par with China and the U.S.

And for Trump, it's a chance to turn the page and demonstrate his ongoing power at a time when he's been weakened domestically after the devastating midterm elections.

In his opening remarks alongside Xi and Putin, Trump said the three leaders were making history and that they had a responsibility to the rest of the world to maintain open and respectful dialogue.

"Too often, past leaders avoided talking to nations with whom they had disagreements. And we feel the opposite," Trump said. "No problems were ever solved under the old school, refusing to talk about it. No peace was ever forged by declining opportunities for engagement and speech."

But while the kind words and pats on the back were prevalent, the lack of deliverables was also noteworthy.

It has raised questions about Trump's approach to foreign policy.

Trump has spent much of the last few years trying to replace the postwar rules-based order, ripping up traditional alliances in favor of a more personal approach to diplomacy. He prefers to work out deals personally with the world's superpowers.

But the visit may be demonstrating that access does not always produce results.

Xi and Putin have their own strategic objectives, which are not going to change because they're friendly with Trump. As Maloney put it, they also have to calculate whether agreements reached with Trump can survive domestic scrutiny or a change of administration in the coming years.

"I think both Putin and Xi recognized that President Trump's time is beginning to wane," Maloney said, "that his command of U.S. politics is also beginning to wane, and they're going to be looking to who and what may be coming next."

Copyright 2026 NPR