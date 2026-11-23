Parents and caregivers of young children worry the world has become less kind, and they now value empathy in their children over good manners, compassion over confidence.

Those are just a few highlights from a new survey of families' views on kindness from Sesame Workshop, the education nonprofit behind Sesame Street.

"Caregivers see the world as much more unkind to their young children than they did in 2016," says Kim Foulds, vice president of research and evaluation at Sesame Workshop, "but the reason to hope is that parents see their children as more kind, more empathetic, more resilient than they did in 2016."

The new "K is for Kind Study 2026" comes 10 years after the original "K is for Kind: A National Survey on Kindness and Kids," and it offers a remarkable glimpse at how families' feelings about kindness have shifted, in some cases dramatically, over a decade defined by the rise of social media and bitter political polarization.

Monday's release also coincides with the debut of Sesame Street's 57th season, which will focus on kindness and compassion in action.

Let's start with that bad news: Compared to survey results from 2016, caregivers today have a much darker view of the world:

About 80% often worry the world is an unkind place for children. That's a nearly 11-percentage-point increase since 2016;

Fifty-four percent say kindness is not a priority for most people, a 10-point increase since 2016; and

On a scale of 1 to 5, caregivers give the average American a 2.8 for kindness.

Taken together, the data shows a worrying shift in the way families perceive the world — as a place with more rough edges that is less attuned to the needs of their young children. To draw these conclusions, Sesame Workshop conducted 2,080 interviews in October with a nationally representative sample of caregivers of children ages 3-8 years old across all 50 states.

The good news, Foulds says, is that, while caregivers "are concerned about the division and unkindness they see in the wider world, their experience of their own children is much more immediate and hopeful."

Catch up on what you missed with our Education newsletter, sent weekly.

This manifests in a few key ways. First, in parents' own values for their children:

Caregivers say they value their child being considerate (68%) over being smart (32%);

They value compassion (56%) over confidence (44%), a big swing of 8 percentage points compared to when the same question was asked in the 2016 survey; and

They value empathy (64%) over manners (36%) — an even bigger swing of 24 points compared to a decade ago.



In short, parents and caregivers say their values are shifting toward kindness. That shift, in turn, is showing up in the behaviors families say they're seeing from their kids.

A whopping 92% of caregivers rate their child highly for kindness, a 5-percentage point increase since 2016;

Some 74% of caregivers rate their child highly for resilience, a 12-point increase;

And 56% gave their child a low anxiety rating, an 8-point improvement over 2016.

And that leads to what Foulds says was one of the most startling — and hopeful — results from the survey: 94% of caregivers said, when their child does something kind, they do it on their own, without encouragement or nudging.

"The child was seeing the opportunity to be kind themselves," Foulds says. "And I thought that was an incredibly beautiful, incredibly powerful finding to see how kindness is showing up in action in young children's lives."

These encouraging numbers come with one grain of salt: It's not unusual for caregivers to have a rosier view of their own children or their own local circumstances than of the wider world. In fact, this is a common phenomenon in education research, for example, where families often give America's schools low marks but high marks to their child's school and their child's teacher.

While this phenomenon likely influenced today's results, too, Sesame's twin surveys still offer a remarkable view of how caregivers' own views have shifted over the past decade.

What is kindness? The survey offers answers there, too. Caregivers talk about their children sharing in a way that requires them to give something up, connecting across languages and culture, making room for different abilities and including children who have been left out.

The survey also includes caregiver testimonials.

The parent of a 4-year-old told researchers, "He has a child in his class that is neurodivergent, which is different than him, and he is always helpful, always kind, always says 'Hi' whenever he sees this child for class and tries to be a good friend."

The parent of a 6-year-old told researchers, "My child was friends with an autistic child who is nonverbal. My child figured out a way to communicate with him, even though he could not express himself with words."

In the new survey, 85% of caregivers say it's "extremely important" to promote kindness, which is what Sesame Street's latest season will do when it debuts today on both Netflix and PBS KIDS.

"Each story really focuses on kindness, compassion, big feelings, and it's really designed to inspire children to carry the lessons beyond the screen," Foulds says. "We want the viewing to be the beginning of something, not the beginning and end."

In one scene from the new season, Muppets Elmo and Abby realize their choices have made a playmate feel left out and alone. They feel badly and decide to comfort and include him.

As one of the show's grown-ups reminds them, "One little help is all it takes."

Edited by Nirvi Shah and Nicole Cohen

Copyright 2026 NPR