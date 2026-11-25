A group of Senate Democrats elected in 2024 sent a letter to colleagues Tuesday proposing to add an incoming freshman to the leadership ranks.

"The Freshman Representative to Leadership would be elected by members of the incoming freshman class and confirmed by the Conference," the letter said. "We intend to request a vote on this proposal."

The letter, first reported by Politico, is signed by California Sen. Adam Schiff, Maryland Sen. Angela Alsobrooks, Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin, Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego, Delaware Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester, and New Jersey Sen. Andy Kim.

The letter nods to the diverse class of incoming freshmen who helped catapult the party to controlling both chambers of Congress.

"These freshmen have their fingers on the pulse of long-time Democratic voters, those who voted for Democrats for the first time this past Election Day, and everyone in-between," the letter reads. "The deserve a seat at the table."

Senate Democrats have been signaling a desire to uplift new voices in the party.

"On election night, people voted very clearly for a new generation of leadership. That was very, very clear," Slotkin said during remarks at a conference of Democrats after the midterms.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker told MS NOW that leadership extends beyond the top post.

"This is a time for new leadership," Booker said, mentioning wanting to see more of incoming Sens. Annie Andrews of South Carolina and James Talarico of Texas. "I want to see them out front, I want to see them taking issues, I want to see them running on the field."

The proposed rule change comes ahead of the leadership election next week. Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen is challenging Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for the majority leader.

Senate leadership is comprised not only of the top position of Majority leader but of additional conference officers. Both Van Hollen and Schumer support the idea of adding a position for a freshman to that leadership group.

"Leader Schumer was already planning to do this and is incredibly supportive of the idea," a spokesperson told NPR.

On Tuesday, Van Hollen posted to social media: "There should be a freshman senator on the Senate leadership team. As I've said, we need a new way to organize so we can deliver for the American people."

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