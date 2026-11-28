Federal regulators have seized and closed United Fidelity Bank, after finding the Evansville, Ind.-based institution can no longer sustain operations, marking the largest U.S. bank failure in more than two years.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said Friday that First Citizens Bank will take over "substantially all" of United Fidelity's nearly $6 billion in assets.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, an independent arm of the Treasury Department, said Friday that it appointed the FDIC as the receiver of the bank's fund after it found that the bank was "likely to be unable to pay its obligations or meet its depositors' demands in the normal course of business."

The FDIC on Friday advised United Fidelity Bank customers to continue using the bank's branches until they have been notified by First Citizens that it has completed system changes.

The bank's collapse is the seventh U.S. bank failure this year, according to the FDIC. It is also the largest bank failure since 2024. That April, Republic First Bank was closed by the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities for being in "unsafe and unsound condition." The bank at the time had $6 billion in assets and $4 billion in deposits, according to the FDIC.

United Fidelity Bank had $5.9 billion in total assets and $5.4 billion in total deposits as of Sept. 30, 2026, according to the FDIC. The failure will cost an estimated $1.83 billion to the Deposit Insurance Fund, which protects banks when they close. The bank said in a message on its website that all deposits have been transferred to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company, known as First Citizens Bank, which will acquire 20 branches across four U.S. states and two in the Virgin Islands.

Frank B. Holding, Jr., chairman and CEO of First Citizens Bank, said Friday that the transaction was "financially and strategically compelling." Holding, Jr. also said they "look forward to welcoming our new customers, earning their trust and positioning our company for continued success."

First Citizens, based in Raleigh, N.C., previously acquired Silicon Valley Bank after the tech industry-focused lender in 2023 became one of the largest banks to fail in the country since the 2008 financial crisis.

Indiana Sen. Jim Banks, a Republican on the Senate Banking Committee, said in a social media post on Saturday he will receive a briefing about United Fidelity's failure on Monday.

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