When Gavin Newsom became governor in 2019, California's homelessness crisis was intensifying. People were struggling to find stable, affordable housing. Emergency shelters were overflowing. Encampments were proliferating. Drug overdoses were rising. And those outside with chronic health conditions were growing sicker.

Newsom vowed to fix the problem with an aggressive battle plan. "I don't think homelessness can be solved. I know homelessness can be solved," the Democrat told state lawmakers in 2020. "This is our cause. This is our calling."

A historic investment of $40 billion

Newsom took over responsibility for a public health disaster that historically had been largely left up to cities and counties to tackle, and he did so with the principle that housing is healthcare.

Throughout his two terms, he has dedicated more state money to homelessness and affordable housing initiatives than any governor in state history — about $40 billion since 2019, according to the state's nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office. That's on top of hundreds of millions in federal taxpayer dollars already deployed by cities and counties for homelessness housing initiatives and social services.

Under Newsom's leadership, California has added tens of thousands of beds in shelters, transitional housing sites, and permanent units, and many of those slots are reinforced by robust supportive services such as counseling and food assistance.

Yet California's homelessness crisis has gotten worse. Despite some recent success, homelessness rose 20.3% from 2019, when Newsom took office, to 2025, according to the most recent federal data published by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

By some measures, the state has done better than others, including Arizona, New York, Oregon, and Washington, which all had larger increases in homelessness from 2019 to 2025.

The numbers were better in other populous states, such as Texas, which recorded a smaller increase, and Florida, which recorded a slight decline.

But in California, where poverty is rising and the housing shortage is driving prices sky high, 64% of the homeless population is unsheltered — the highest rate in the nation.

Angela Hart / KFF Health News

Cindy Rapp, who has been homeless on and off for roughly a decade, was selected earlier this year for temporary housing at a shelter site in Sacramento, California. Getting indoors has helped her stop using meth and alcohol, she says, while she also receives mental health treatment.

"Newsom has enacted policies that have gotten people successfully housed, but new people become homeless all the time, and the problem is we just don't have enough places for them to go," said Jeff Olivet, who led the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness during the Biden administration.

The latest federal tally estimated that nearly 182,000 people are homeless in California, representing nearly a quarter of the nation's overall homeless population.

Could fighting homelessness become a political vulnerability?

Newsom's decision to put homelessness at the forefront of his agenda leading the nation's most populous state could be a key vulnerability as the Democrat emerges as a likely White House contender.

Republicans in Sacramento and Washington, D.C., have criticized Newsom for failing to fix the crisis. They say providing people experiencing homelessness with taxpayer-subsidized housing is overly generous and too costly, while arguing that the "housing first" strategy that prioritizes housing without requiring sobriety or treatment doesn't work.

And they've argued that a lack of oversight under Newsom has allowed fraudsters to steal millions in public homelessness funds — a charge Newsom rejects. Meanwhile, service providers continue to struggle to move people off the streets.

Californians aren't convinced that the money, or Newsom's policies, are working, either. In an October poll, 72% of registered voters said the governor had not handled the homelessness issue well over the past eight years. And 69% said he had not done a good job on the issue of housing.

Newsom declined an interview request from KFF Health News.

Angela Hart / KFF Health News

Cindy Rapp lives at a tiny-home campus that provides temporary shelter for people experiencing homelessness in Sacramento, California. She says being indoors has helped her make progress on addiction recovery and improved her mental health.

At a new behavioral health campus in Marin County in late October, Newsom acknowledged the enormity of the crisis that persists. "I'm not naive about the frustration that people feel. I'm not naive about the work ahead of us," he said. "No one is suggesting mission accomplished."

He said he's proud of his record and is fulfilling his promises. Under his watch, he argued, the state has begun to make meaningful progress at solving homelessness. Newsom pointed to a 6% reduction in overall homelessness in California within the past two years and a 12.8% reduction in unsheltered homelessness — preliminary estimates released by his administration that have not yet been verified by the federal government.

"We're moving for the first time, quite literally in decades, finally, in the right direction," he said.

California still has a housing deficit

As he worked with a Democratic-controlled legislature to funnel billions into programs to move people off the streets, Newsom used the power of the executive branch to transform the role of state government in setting homelessness policy, a shift his administration said no previous governor had the courage to confront.

In all, Newsom administration officials told KFF Health News that the state has added more than 792,200 housing units since 2019, including affordable units for low-income residents and permanent and temporary housing with dedicated services for homeless people.

Yet the state still faces a housing deficit. By Newsom's own account in 2017, when he was running for governor, California needed 3.5 million new housing units, a goal the administration says it is forcing cities and counties to follow through on. One housing analysis estimated a shortage of nearly 1.3 million available affordable homes in California for low-income renter households in 2024.

Gabrielle Wuiel



/ Jade McQueen was couch-surfing and living in shelters until she got into a San Francisco Bay Area residential housing program called Covenant House, which she credits with helping her achieve stability and get a job.

Although there are more people falling into homelessness than the state can keep up with, Newsom's policies have improved lives. Some formerly homeless people have kicked their drug habits, improved their health, and gained employment — progress they attributed to the governor's efforts.

An audit and allegations of fraud

But the Trump administration is targeting California and its approach to homelessness — and the implications are bigger than in any other state. Federal officials are pushing a "treatment first" policy, rather than the housing-first approach embraced widely across the U.S. since its 2004 adoption under the George W. Bush administration. At its core, that policy prioritizes housing as the primary intervention to ending homelessness, rather than requiring sobriety or behavioral health treatment before getting people indoors.

Healthcare providers say the Trump administration is going against evidence-backed policies that support housing as a primary intervention for ending homelessness. Forcing treatment, on the other hand, can exacerbate drug use and mental illness.

"Without stable housing, everything else just falls apart," said Dr. Margot Kushel, an internist who cares for homeless people at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

Still, as Newsom has dedicated unprecedented taxpayer money to homelessness, California is at the center of a federal fraud probe. It's being led by Trump administration officials including First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli, a former Republican state lawmaker who has launched a federal task force targeting homelessness fraud and corruption in California.

Angela Hart / KFF Health News

Cindy Rapp, who lives in a tiny-home shelter in Sacramento, California, was living outside, struggling to find stable housing, until she received help through one of the homelessness initiatives spearheaded by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The federal probe, Essayli told KFF Health News, was prompted by a scathing 2024 report by the independent California State Auditor. It found that the state had not been consistently tracking and evaluating its spending on programs to end homelessness, wasn't regularly collecting information on housing outcomes, and couldn't determine whether all the investments California was making were cost-effective.

Newsom argued that California is aggressively going after waste and fraud, targeting "bad actors." He accused the federal government of selectively prosecuting states it doesn't like. "This is the Trump administration weaponizing and politicizing their enemies," he said at the Marin County news conference.

Worries about what's next

Homelessness service providers working on the front lines said the infusion of money under Newsom has fueled a public perception that the problem should be solved by now. They worry that Newsom is claiming success as he shifts his attention to the national stage, while around the state, programs are increasingly difficult to sustain as funding dries up.

Part of the problem, according to interviews with roughly a dozen homeless service providers and county leaders, is that California has not provided enough stable funding for homelessness prevention and housing.

"To Newsom's credit, there just was not state-level investment before him," said Jonathan Russell, director of housing and homelessness services for Alameda County's health agency.

"But he has relied on one-time funding that stood up programs basically overnight, and it has been very hard to sustain them without knowing if the money is going to be there next year."

Newsom has also pushed for mass sweeps to clear homeless encampments, giving out state money to cities and counties to move people off the street. But shelter and housing elude many because there isn't enough for everyone in need.

The practice has undercut his agenda as well, because as homeless people are pushed out of encampments, they're separated from case managers and street medicine providers trying to get them housing and treatment, according to front-line workers.

Critics say homeless sweeps are part of a vicious cycle that wastes taxpayer dollars, leaving service providers constantly searching for people lost in the shuffle.

Newsom, now in his final months in office, is leaving the fight against homelessness to the next governor. Democrat Xavier Becerra, who led the Department of Health and Human Services under President Joe Biden, has pledged to focus on homelessness prevention and building more permanent housing and shelter, picking up where Newsom leaves off.

KFF Health News is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF — the independent source for health policy research, polling, and journalism.

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