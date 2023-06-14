High Plains Outdoors: Fishing Trip Update

In this week's show, Luke talks about his trip to Saskatchewan to fish for northern pike, walleye and lake trout at Iskwatikan Lake Lodge www.iskwatikanlake.com. For the past decade or so Luke has fished up in the remote fly in lakes and he's more than happy to help you plan your first trip. Feel free to contact Luke through his radio website www.catfishradio.org or email lukeclayton1950@gmail.com
This week, Luke visits with his longtime friend Larry Weishuhn, aka Mr. Whitetail. Larry recaps a recent bear hunt up in Alberta where he took a nice black bear with his Mossbert Patriot rifle chambered in Hornady's new cartridge 7mm PRC. Larry had a close call with a young boar that desired to share his treestand.
In this week's show, Luke discusses catching channel catfish from the bank. A couple days ago, Luke joined Lake Tawakoni catfish guide Tony Pennebaker (903 474 3078) for a few hours of fishing with the guides Tony P's Punch Bait. The catching was red hot. Click and listen to Luke talk about the trip!