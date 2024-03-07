© 2021
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Cowboy Coffee Recipe

By Luke Clayton
Published March 7, 2024 at 9:38 AM CST
In today's show, Luke talks about making "cowboy coffee' over a campfire and explains why the flavor is so much better. The key is getting the water boiling hot before adding the coffee grounds and then allowing the grounds to boil a couple minutes. Click to learn all about Luke's method of making coffee that is guaranteed to wake you up.... quick! Email Luke through his website www.catfishradio.org

Luke Clayton
