High Plains Outdoors: Cowboy Coffee Recipe

In today's show, Luke talks about making "cowboy coffee' over a campfire and explains why the flavor is so much better. The key is getting the water boiling hot before adding the coffee grounds and then allowing the grounds to boil a couple minutes. Click to learn all about Luke's method of making coffee that is guaranteed to wake you up.... quick! Email Luke through his website www.catfishradio.org
Join Luke this week as he gives some tips on making a wilderness fishing trip to a fly in lake in Saskatchewan. Now is prime time to make plans for a trip this coming summer. For more information, visit www.tourismsaskatchewan.com . Feel free to email Luke through his website www.catfishradio.org, he will be happy to answer any questions you might have on fishing 'up north'!
Luke just returned from a west Texas late season deer hunt with his friend Larry Weishuhn. Larry and Luke recap the hunt in this week's High Plains Outdoors. Contact Luke through his website www.catfishradio.org
In this week's show, Luke gives some instructions on the preparation of one of his favorite camp recipes. Click and lean a simple but tasty Mexican dish that is a blend of burrito and taco. To learn more about Luke, visit his website www.catfishradio.org
Deer love grapes, that's the reason you see high fences around most vineyards. Luke's guest this week is Mr.Paul Moore with Vineyard Max www.vineyardmax.net . Paul devised a way to dry grape skins and incorporate them with grains to make a super effective deer attractant. Click to listen to this week's show.