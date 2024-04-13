© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Guisado Recipe

By Luke Clayton
Published April 13, 2024 at 10:42 AM CDT
In this week's High Plains Outdoors Luke talks about a recent close to home hog home where he shot a tasty 40-pound pig and immediately put the meat on the smoker to cook all night at low temperature and the next morning turn his harvest into some very tasty Guisado.

Luke Clayton
